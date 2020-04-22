Columbia Co. moms' fundraising run on Hwy 30 brings clean water to 2 schools in India

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – And now for some good news: FOX 12 has a story update with a group of moms as their fundraiser along Highway 30 has brought fresh well water to schools in India.
It has been two years since FOX 12 met the mother runners from Columbia County who were banking miles and bucks to help curb the global water crisis.
“That experience in itself, yeah, that was an experience, so we felt all of the emotions on that day,” said mom Alison Kangas.
Kangas and her fellow mother runners pushed their bodies to the limits on the outer big city limits in April of 2018, logging 30 miles along Highway 30 for Charity: Water.
“To see all of this – all of her work and effort – literally come to completion two years later right as the pandemic is taking off is, it’s pretty incredible to see how when we have something, an idea in our head of doing good work, how we need to just do it because we have no idea what the implications will be down the road that can help just to prevent suffering for people,” said mom Briana Rotter.
More than 200 donors gave more than $13,000 to the moms’ 30 for 30 fundraiser to get a well installed in a third-world country.
“As a nurse practitioner, this is so critical,” Rotter said. “When I turn on the water and I tell my 3-year-old to wash her hands and I am teaching her about basic hygiene, really to promote health and prevent disease, I take it for granted that we have access to clean water. Then when I think how the pandemic in India is starting to ramp up and take off, it’s so heartbreaking but at the same time, this is so timely, that access that they have to clean water.”
The access to clean water is now flowing for two schools in Kolkata, India.
“This is really special just to actually connect and see people, see the girls and see the kids actually washing their hands in the sink and getting clean water to drink,” said Kangas. “It’s cool how Charity: Water brings that full circle and really connects you to the water project so it’s not just money donated to a black hole that you never see again, but you get to actually get to see the people’s lives who are utilizing that water filtration system that our fun paid for.”
Rotter said, “It’s very humbling to be part of a group of people that are devoting their lives towards health for all.”
May the power of moms never be questioned or denied.
