COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and animal control are investigating a report of three dead pigs found down a logging road off Rabinsky Road.
Matt Stirling, a Scappoose resident, told FOX 12 he was on a walk with his son and friends Monday evening when he stumbled upon the wounded animals and a pile of fresh cedar shavings. Stirling said the pigs were shot in their heads.
“This is not respect to any animal, this is pretty brutal, what we saw,” Stirling said. “It had to be somebody’s pet, or somebody’s farm animal that they just brought up there and did that to.”
FOX 12 crews also saw the pigs’ bodies left in the road Tuesday night. They appear to perhaps be young piglets.
Stirling said his friend reported the pigs to the sheriff’s office, while he tried to help his six-year-old understand the disturbing discovery.
“I was kind of struggling to explain it to him, but I just explained that sometimes there’s bad humans out there and we’ve got to be the good ones,” Stirling said.
Stirling shared photos of the dead animals on social media, hoping someone might recognize them and know what happened. He said he wonders if the pigs were sick, but suspects something more sinister might be to blame.
“Honestly, it almost looked like they were having fun. I don’t know, it’s just disturbing,” Stirling said.
As a life-long resident of Columbia County, Stirling said the nature of the deaths, and the fact the bodies were left behind, is also disappointing.
“We’re hunters around here. We’re sportsman, we fish, we hunt, but we respect the animals,” Stirling said. “We go up in the woods and we take animals to take home and eat, we don’t take animals up there and execute them.”
The sheriff’s office said it’s looking into the case but can’t share details about the investigation. Deputies haven’t said whether they are looking for a suspect.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
