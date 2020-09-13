Columbia County Fairgrounds still accepting donations for fire evacuees

St. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Donations have poured into several evacuation sites around the metro area and beyond. While some sites have reached their donation limits, there are others that are still accepting donations.
The Columbia County Fairgrounds said it has received hundreds of items and aren't turning donations way just yet because they say they'll make sure to get them to people who need them.
Organizers said on Tuesday they originally started taking in livestock- including llamas, sheep and chickens.
Then came the need to house people and organizers sprang into action.
At this time, nine families are staying at the Columbia County Fairgrounds and the Columbia County spokesperson said Saturday, there's still room for more people and livestock. They only ask people call ahead before showing up.
As people and livestock trickled in over the last few days, so have the donations. Canned goods, toilet paper and clothes are just a few items they've received already, but Julie Thompson, the spokesperson for Columbia County, said they still need a few more items.
“We could use some cash donations, gift cards, things like that. We’re also needing some domestic pet supplies, new socks and underwear for kids and adults. Formula, baby food, gluten-free foods and allergen free foods," Thompson said. “Columbia county has definitely rallied the last few days and it’s been great to see.”
Thompson said they've also been able to take some of the donations they've received to first responders like the Astoria Fire Department.
To make a donation to the Columbia County Fairgrounds, call 503-397-4231.
