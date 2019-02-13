COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The heavy rains have moved on, but water levels in Scappoose-area creeks remain high and the cleanup is not over.
On Wednesday morning, Columbia County crews have spent a lot of time on the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway clearing a landslide in the southbound lane.
Crews told FOX 12 there were at least three other landslides in the area on Tuesday.
At least one of the landslides caused parts of the town to lose power.
Crews had to wait until the rains ended on Wednesday to begin the cleanup.
"It causes drainage issues and it causes, obviously, road closures," said Ryan Allen with the Columbia County Roads Department. "Just be aware that during this time of year and this kind of weather, that these slides happen. There's nothing we can do to stop them usually."
The other major impact of the landslides was to traffic. One lane was block after the landslide, and the cleanup caused delays.
Crews said they are hoping to get all of the landslides cleaned up by the end of the day Wednesday.
Columbia County road crews are currently clearing a landslide on Scappoose Vernonia Hwy that came down during yesterday’s heavy rains. There were multiple other slides in the area that are also being cleaned up today. I’ll have a report coming up on the Noon News. pic.twitter.com/og0R84cRmn— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 13, 2019
Scappoose police told FOX 12 that all of the high water that caused flooding issues on Tuesday has receded.
