COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said their deputies, Oregon State Police Troopers and the Rainier Police Department were involved in a short chase on Highway 30.
They said the suspect took off from a crime scene in Longview, Washington.
The sheriff's office said they ended up Northwest of St. Helens, where the suspect rammed into an OSP patrol car, which then hit Trooper John Jeffries.
He was rushed to Legacy Emanuel Hospital where he is in critical condition.
In light of this, the FBI sent a statement about Jeffries' 25 years serving with the bureau. They said he took on several roles including case agent, pilot and SWAT team member.
They said his retirement from the FBI in 2016 was a loss but it was all to continue his call to service as an Oregon State Trooper. Their statement reads in part:
"Today and every day, OSP and the FBI will care for John and his family as he has cared for us. We are extremely grateful to the OSP, their leadership, and the OSP family, as they circle around Trooper Jeffries. "
Oregon State Police said he started as a trooper this March and is stationed in St. Helens. They ask that you keep Trooper Jeffries, his family and OSP in your prayers as he recovers.
The Sheriff's Office said the suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for his injuries.