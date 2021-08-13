ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria has decided to cancel elective surgeries to help ensure beds are available for those who need care.

Officials said canceling the elective surgeries will allow the hospital to convert more rooms to accommodate the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority has reported a record number of hospitalizations for three days in a row. As of Wednesday, there were 670 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Data released by OHSU predicts that by Labor Day, the state could be short 400-500 needed hospital beds. Officials also said at the same time, it's predicted that more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in Oregon will require hospitalizations.

"Maintaining open inpatient beds for emergencies, as well as COVID-19 patients, requires that all elective procedures be delayed at this time," said Erik Thorsen, CEO.

Officials said the chief medical officer (CMO), vice president of patient care services, and surgeons will decide what surgeries are necessary and what can be rescheduled for a later date. The hospital will provide patients timely notice before canceling a scheduled surgery, officials said.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of vaccination and masking," Dr. Chris Strear, CMO, said. "The most serious COVID cases we are treating are those who are unvaccinated."

Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown announced Oregonians who are 5 years or older will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, starting Friday. Brown also announced that that state employees in the executive branch, which includes all state agencies, will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 18.