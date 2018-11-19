Columbia River Gorge trails, stretch of highway set to open soon

(KPTV) - Many trails in the Columbia River Gorge are still closed from the Eagle Creek Fire more than a year ago, but crews are stressing that they've been working hard in order to open them safely.
"This is not like a grass fire in eastern Oregon when the next day things are well," said Kent Kalsch, a transportation maintenance manager with Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Volunteers and different agencies have been clearing debris, and rebuilding and repairing the Gorge.
They finally feel some trails may be safe enough to hike, but the Gorge you knew isn't the same anymore, they say.
"The underbrush is burned away. It's gotten more of an open feel, for better or for worse, and in many cases it's actually for the better," said Rachel Pawlitz with the United States Forest Service.
Pawlitz says trails will be more open, and rock formations will be more visible. But, she says, just because you can hike doesn't mean there aren't any more hazards.
In fact, during the winter those hazards become more serious.
"We have a lot of rocks the size of softballs coming down. We have a lot of rocks the size of garbage cans coming down," said Kalsch.
ODOT is planning to reopen the Historic Columbia River Highway between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park soon, too.
They've installed fences you may have seen since the fire. Those will be there to protect traffic for as long as falling debris is a problem.
"It's made to act like a catcher's mitt and shift out about six to 10 feet," said Kalsch.
One big point crews want to make: lots of those popular hikes, like the one to Lower Oneonta Falls, aren't official forest system trails.
They weren't maintained before, and crews aren't planning on working on them anytime soon.
"It's not a true trail. It's not something that we're going to go in and make safe for the public. It's a natural gorge. We're going to leave it as it is for now," said Pawlitz.
What was once a forest of debris, is now nearly ready for visitors.
The Gorge might look different, but it's bounced back, arguably better than before.
"The Gorge is resilient, and we are, too," said Sgt. Mark Herron with Multnomah County Search and Rescue.
The timeline is uncertain for some of these trails and the highway, but crews say they will be opening in the next few weeks.
For now, you can head to this website to see which trails are open.
