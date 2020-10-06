VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Columbia River High School is asking for suggestions from the public for a new mascot.
The school’s Chieftain mascot was officially retired Sept. 8 by the Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors.
The action to retire the Chieftain mascot was recommended by former students, community members, the Washington State Board of Education, the American Psychological Association and local tribal leaders who support the removal of Native American mascots, according to a district statement.
Community members, parents and staff members can submit suggestions using an online survey. Current Columbia River students will receive a separate link for suggestions. Both student and community surveys will be open until October 31.
Administrators said suggestions should reflect the geographic or historical features of Hazel Dell, Vancouver, Washington state or the Pacific Northwest; avoid names that would cause confusion with other local school mascots, logos or images; celebrate the rich traditions and history at Columbia River High School among the students, alumni and community members
A mascot transition team made up of Columbia River High School students, alumni and current and former staff members will review suggestions for the new mascot and oversee the transition process of changing the mascot.
The team will choose three to five finalists for the superintendent in December. The superintendent will bring the finalists to the board of directors for final approval in January 2021. Students will select the new mascot by majority vote in February 2021, at which time graphics and artwork for the mascot will be created. The new mascot is scheduled to be presented to the community in April 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
How 'bout they take a page out of the NFL Team in DC's crack marketing team's playbook, and call themselves the Columbia River High School Football Team? I still can't believe Washington doesn't even have a mascot name, and they're going with "Football Team." That's just pitiful.
Wokesters? Spineless liberals? PC Panderers?
