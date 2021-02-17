PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The rise in shootings in Portland remain top of mind for city leaders.
The city’s seen a dramatic increase in gun violence over the last several months in Portland.
So far this year, there’s been more than 100 shootings in the city and we’re only half way through February.
Some in the community have expressed criticism and concern, saying the decision to dissolve the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) in July 2020 wasn’t the right move for the city.
In June 2020, there were 62 shootings.
The next month in July when that team was dissolved there were 103.
FOX 12’s Sarah Hurwitz has been following this issue extensively, and spoke one-on-one with Mayor Ted Wheeler to get answers on how he plans to end gun violence.
Here’s a look at that interview:
Sarah Hurwitz: “Neighbors have told me that they don’t understand why we’re talking about this six months later, right or more than six months later because the GVRT was dissolved back in July 2020. Did the city have a plan moving forward right after that team was dissolved?”
Mayor Ted Wheeler: “Yeah look, let’s be very clear gun violence didn’t increase because the GVRT was dissolved. Gun violence had actually been spiking six months prior to that. So there was never a question as to whether the city would have a response to gun violence. We always knew there would be a response to gun violence. But the community overwhelmingly said they did not like specific aspects of the GVRT model itself. And that’s why we’ve been working to increase the resources not only around officers but investigative support, the intervention, the prevention and I believe where we’re headed is a significant improvement over that old GVRT model.”
In December 2020, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell sent a memo to Mayor Ted Wheeler on his Gun Violence Reduction Plan.
In that memo, which FOX 12 obtained through a public records request, the chief proposed reestablishing a uniformed patrol team to engage in violence prevention and response.
It did not specifically say this was reinstating the GVRT, but it did sound similar.
Sarah Hurwitz: “I’m wondering if you support re-establishing this kind of team.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler: “So I want to be clear, where we are headed is a significant improvement over the old GVRT model so we’re not re-establishing anything. We’re looking at the needs in the community right now. The chief has suggested that we have more officers engaged, I agree with that. He has also suggested that there needs to be clear community support and transparency about what those officers are doing. I agree with that. And I’ll go one step further to say I think there’s actually improved partnerships that we can have with our county or state and our federal partners that would also work with us to strengthen that part of the law enforcement model.”
Wheeler told FOX 12 there will be an announcement made this week on collaboration with other levels of government on this issue.
The mayor recently supported parts of that memo, including a 24-7 on call team to respond to shootings.
That team includes a sergeant, four officers and two detectives to assist in crime scene processing.
Wheeler also said the city is increasing the city’s Office of Violence Prevention capacity to do its important work, which includes staff who work on the streets directly in neighborhoods.
Sarah Hurwitz: “Obviously the community agrees that we do need criminal justice reform. But in the meantime, while we’re kind of in this waiting period, while we’re trying to get things up and running - are you telling neighborhoods in Portland that they need to police themselves?”
Mayor Ted Wheeler: “Absolutely not. No we still have a police bureau, the police bureau is highly engaged. The chief has taken very strong proactive steps to increase the number of sergeants, increase the number of officers that are engaged specifically around gun violence.”
Wheeler also told FOX 12 he supports implementing more after school programs to help in prevention of gun violence.
The mayor said he’s open to meeting with a new coalition called Portland for Positive Impact, which just launched as a grassroots effort at the community level to combat gun violence.
FOX 12 also asked Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has been vocal about defunding the Portland Police Bureau, what she believes is causing the spike in gun violence.
Hardesty says data shows the number of shootings in 2020 were already dramatically on the rise before the GVRT dissolved in July 2020.
“There’s no data that shows that because we don’t have the Gun Violence Reduction Team that somehow people are shooting more because that team went away,” Hardesty said.
Hardesty said she’s exploring some boots-on-the-ground efforts in gun violence prevention.
“I’m looking at programs like violence interrupters where we actually hire ex-felons to be the eyes and ears on the street, build a relationship with young people who think that that kind of activity is cool. That has worked very successfully in other parts of the country,” Hardesty said.
Hardesty says as far as implementing after school programs, it’s a slippery slope when the city starts funding programs that other governments are responsible for, but she’d support programs that directly impact individuals who need it.
What can we say? The mayor gobbles and yadas and never says anything. Can't think out and speak an intelligible sentence, much less a plan. Obviously too much weed as a teenager, and probably now as well. Scary! :)
Uh, Ted....
How are you going to have after-school programs with the schools closed?
And do you really think THAT’S going to reduce the number of shootings in Portland?
“I’m looking at programs like violence interrupters where we actually hire ex-felons to be the eyes and ears on the street, build a relationship with young people who think that that kind of activity is cool." I thought snitches get stitches or in Portland, shot. Ted is just such a fool.
This gutless, half-wit is a leader ????
Head in the sand liberal politicians always making excuses. So gun violence was on the rise even before the GVRT was cut? That makes these two look even worse! And now gun violence is even more out of control and they have no plan. Absolutely clueless "leadership".
