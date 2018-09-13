PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A combination of partially treated sewage and stormwater overflowed into the Columbia Slough from the City's wastewater treatment plant Wednesday night.
The Bureau of Environmental Services said the overflow was due to an automatic gate that malfunctioned within the treatment plant, located at 5001 North Columbia Boulevard.
The overflow lasted about 20 minutes before the gate was repaired.
The bureau is asking the public to avoid contact with the Columbia Slough in the area of North Portland Road for 48 hours.
Warning signs have been posted in the area.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
