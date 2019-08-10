PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A combined sewer overflow spilled 60,000 gallons into the Willamette River near northwest Portland’s Linnton neighborhood.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said heavy rains led to the overflow Saturday from a single outfall at Northwest 110th Avenue and Front Avenue.
The overflow began at 4:46 p.m. and ended around 5:09 p.m. Saturday.
Because of increased bacteria in the water, the public should avoid contact with the Willamette River near Linnton and Port of Portland Terminal 4 and downstream for the next 48 hours.
A combined sewer overflow is about 80 percent stormwater and 20 percent sewage. The bureau reports CSOs are rare and can occur during heavy rain or snowfall.
This is the first such overflow in 2019.
Since completing the “Big Pipe project” in 2011 – a 20-year, $1.4 billion program to reduce overflows – the number of CSOs have dropped by 94 percent to the Willamette River and 99 percent to the Columbia Slough, according to the bureau.
For more information, go to https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bes/article/398740.
