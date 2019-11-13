Commercial Dungeness crab season along Oregon coast delayed

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – The Dungeness crab season will be delayed along the entire Oregon coast for at least two weeks this year, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Testing early this month showed the crabs are too low in meat yield, wildlife officials say, and delaying the opening will allow the crabs to fill with more meat.
A second round or crab quality testing will occur later this month or in early December.
ODFW says results from that round of testing will be used to determine if they the season should open Dec. 16, if it will need to be delayed further, or if it will need to be split into areas with different opening dates.
Recreational harvest of Dungeness crab off the Oregon coast will open as scheduled Dec. 1.
The target opening of the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon is Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product to consumers and avoid waste of the resource, according to ODFW.
