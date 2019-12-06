(KPTV) - The opening of the commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed again, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Testing showed the crabs are still too low in meat yield in half of the areas along the Oregon coast, wildlife officials say.
The season was initially delayed in November.
The target opening of the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon is Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product to consumers and avoid waste of the resource, according to wildlife officials.
Testing will continue, and the season is now targeted to open on Dec. 31, but wildlife officials say it could be further delayed or split into separate areas with different opening dates.
Wildlife officials said recreational crab harvesting is open coastwide in the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers, and jetties.
