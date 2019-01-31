PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty asked Portland Fire & Rescue Thursday to pause unreinforced masonry building enforcement until her office can do more outreach.
The unreinforced masonry signage requirement would require old brick buildings in Portland to post signs by the front door that say the building may not be safe if a big earthquake hits.
Many businesses were upset by the idea of posting the eight-by-ten-inch plaques by their front doors.
Hardesty’s office says while there is a concern for public safety, the commissioner wants to talk more with community members about the issue.
“No one is interested in putting our residents at risk, but we need to look at ways to better support businesses and non-profits in seismically upgrading their buildings,” Hardesty said in a statement, in part.
The signs, city leaders have said, are part of a first step in a larger process to retrofit more than 1,600 unreinforced masonry buildings in Portland.
