PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is taking a strong stance against anti-abortion legislation recently passed in several states by introducing her own resolution.
The resolution calls for City of Portland attorneys to legally challenge anti-abortion laws in Alabama and Ohio. Hardesty Wednesday held a news conference announcing that resolution, which she says has unanimous support from city council.
Hardesty spoke alongside other organizations, including NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon.
The legislation recently passed in Alabama and Ohio make the abortion laws more restrictive, which pro-choice supporters argue saves lives.
Hardesty argues that, here in Oregon, we should set the tone for the country.
“This city resolution really responds to this anti-abortion legislation wave that is taking over our country,” Hardesty said. “It is our responsibility to make sure that we are protecting folks across the country.”
Hardesty’s resolution passed unanimously Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.