Commissioner Hardesty launches initiative to rethink public safety with focus on limiting police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the community calls for police reform and accountability, community leaders disagree about how to achieve those reforms.
On Wednesday, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced her new initiative called Rethink Portland to address how the city looks at public safety. She says her initiative will involve community-led discussions that will shape her policies moving forward.
“It’s an opportunity to channel all the energy for justice, accountability and change into a tangible action,” she said.
The website for Rethink Portland says the vision of the program includes plans to limit the size and scope of the Portland Police Bureau, reinvest funds from PPB and create alternatives to police.
“Armed police officers should not be the only solution,” said Hardesty.
PPB says it recognizes and agrees with calls for change but says cutting funds to the bureau isn’t the solution.
“I’m a believer not every call needs a police officer, but there’s still a lot of demand for police services. We get upwards of 365,00 calls each year, people needing our service,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
The mayor’s office also says there are situations that shouldn’t involve police like mental health crises but said defunding the bureau likely isn’t the answer.
“There are people outside the police force that are better equipped to provide that response, but reducing the police at a time of gun violence and other threats to our community may be more challenging to the mayor and more conversations going to need to happen before we find agreement on that,” said Jim Middaugh, a spokesman for Mayor Ted Wheeler.
The mayor’s office and police bureau also say they're having a difficult time working on reform while dealing with nightly violence during protests and riots downtown.
“Because we’re spending our time responding to those things, it does make it more challenging to respond to those fundamental reforms the community is calling for,” Middaugh said.
Commissioner Hardesty said that much of that violence is at the hands of officers.
“We’ve had a variety of violence, most of it led by police, since then. Have there been people setting dumpster fires and garbage cans on fires and breaking windows, yes. Those are criminal acts that should be prosecuted as criminal acts,” she said.
PPB says that those claims are baseless.
“We are very reactionary. We respond to people who start to commit crimes or engage in violence and then we’re forced to respond proportionately to that,” said Chief Lovell.
Commissioner Hardesty and the mayor’s office both pointed to the Portland Street Response as a good indication of the future of public safety. The Portland Street Response will be teams of first responders consisting of health professionals and social workers who can respond in certain situations.
The mayor’s office added that there still needs to be enough officers and funding for situations where the police are needed.
Hardesty poses an extreme danger to civilized citizens, criminals first and law abiding, tax paying civilized citizens be darned!!
I wonder if Ms. Hardesty would feel the same if the Burn, Loot, Murder crowd sent Molotov cocktails through her windows like they did businesses during these “mostly peaceful” protests.
Maybe if she could ever get her "Cheers-clone" outfit going she might have some credibility. But this crisis team boondoggle, that was supposed to be implemented in November, is now planned to be on the ground next February.
