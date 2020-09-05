PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty issued a statement on the 100 days of protests in Portland.
“It’s been an exhausting 100 days for our city. But may I remind everyone just how exhausting it is to live while Black in America. Let me remind folks that the civil rights movement lasted a lot longer than 100 days and make no mistake – today’s struggle against police violence and creeping fascism is the new civil rights movement,” Hardesty wrote.
She went on to mention the changes the movement has brought to the city of Portland such as reinvesting $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau into the community, eliminating the Gun Violence Reduction Team, school resource officers in schools and additional reinvestment that created budget funds for Black youth and the homeless in Portland.
Hardesty said this is just the beginning.
“Social movements are complex and messy. Portland has joined a national reckoning that forces us to confront an institution with origins as slave catchers and ask – who do they protect and who do they serve?” she said.
At the end of the statement, Hardesty outlined what she wants and plans to do next. That includes a 30-60-90 days plan she is assigned the PPB, working with Commissioner Eudaly on a munitions ban, a series of events to move conversations forward, being involved in contract negotiations with the Portland Police Association in January, and ban on facial recognition technology in both the public and private sector in Portland.
“In the end, we have so much more work to do. I’m open to far more ideas than what I have put on the table so far. As we move forward, let’s keep the focus on Portland and our residents,” she wrote.
Read the full statement here:
100 Days. 100 Nights.That’s how long Portlanders have taken to the streets. Because we can't expect peace when there is no justice. Full statement attached and continued in this thread. pic.twitter.com/osxcvQl4UU— Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) September 5, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.