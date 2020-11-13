PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After she got into an argument with a Lyft driver earlier this month, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty defended herself on Thursday.
The incident happened the night of Nov. 1, after Hardesty requested a Lyft ride to take her from ilani in Ridgefield back to Portland. What happened next ended with 911 calls by both Hardesty and the driver.
After being picked up, Hardesty told the Lyft driver to roll up the driver and front passenger windows, which were cracked for air circulation. Hardesty told the driver, Richmond Frost, that she was cold.
Frost replied that the open windows were a COVID-19 precaution, as recommended by Lyft, but said he rolled the windows up but not entirely -- he kept them open slightly.
An argument ensued and Frost decided to cancel the ride and drop Hardesty off at a gas station off Interstate 5, so she could call another Lyft.
Hardesty refused to get out of the car and called 911, telling the dispatcher she would stay in the car until Frost ordered her another ride -- but that's something riders have to do on their Lyft app.
Frost called 911 as well, to report Hardesty not exiting his car.
FOX 12 spoke with Frost on Wednesday about the incident. He said he thought stopping the ride at the gas station was the best option for both of them.
Police did respond and Hardesty got another Lyft ride.
On Thursday, Hardesty addressed the Nov. 1 Lyft situation at a Portland City County meeting.
She said “It was my responsibility to make sure I got home safe, and I did everything I could to get home safe. When you’re living in a city where white supremacists are proudly riding around in their big trucks, their flags, and you’re a black person and somebody wants to put you on the side of the road at night, not gonna happen.”
Lyft says it has been in contact with both her and Frost.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, of course no white supremacists there, only in Portland............
We all know who the real racist is here and it ain't the Lyft driver.
Great job portland electing a delusional person who thinks there racists hiding behind every tree.
The question that will never be asked/answered is who does she call when she defunds the police?
There is more to this story then
What is being told. The last driver could have just increased the heat .
