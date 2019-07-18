PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty bashed the Oregon Department of Transportation in a YouTube video posted Wednesday.
In the video, she accuses the agency of using taxpayer money to displace homeless people.
“ODOT is using our transportation dollars to put boulders down in areas where they are not using the land,” Hardesty said. “I am outraged that we are using public money to displace people that we cannot provide housing for.”
The state agency confirms it laid boulders and cement on at least seven ODOT properties throughout Portland.
An ODOT spokesperson says the boulders are a “disincentive” for homeless people to camp on the land since it is unsafe to have them sleeping next to high-traffic areas.
According to him, just this Monday a homeless person was killed in a deadly crash near I-205 and Highway 212.
But in her YouTube video, Commissioner Hardesty criticized the move and said it only pushes the most vulnerable into residential areas.
“That means the neighbors start complaining that they have houseless people outside their community,” she said.
Hardesty claims ODOT spent more than one million dollars pouring cement and laying boulders throughout its Portland properties to keep the homeless from camping on them.
Jesus Estevez-Viciedo, who is homeless, agrees.
“Being homeless is hard,” he told FOX 12.
Estevez-Viciedo says he has a job but does not make enough to afford rent. He worries ODOT’s so-called “rockscape projects” will limit his options of places to sleep.
And, according to Commissioner Hardesty, Portlanders are footing the cost of these displacements.
ODOT confirmed to FOX 12 Hardesty’s claim is true. By law, the agency cannot spend money on non-transportation-related projects. For that reason, Portland pays to clean up ODOT land within the city limits.
Records FOX 12 obtained show that in the last two years alone, more than $4 million in taxpayer money was used to clean up homeless camps.
Conversely, a little more than $1 million has been put into laying boulders on ODOT-owned land since 2013.
“One million is a lot better than four,” said Shephard Canton, who supports ODOT. “I’d rather spend a million dollars and stop them. Then I won’t have $4 million down the road to clean up after them.”
