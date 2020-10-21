PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's in the preliminary stages only, but some commissioners are talking about merging the Portland Police Bureau with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
The idea of a merger has come up before, and now it has come up again because of the renewed movement for racial justice in both the city and the county.
PPB and MCSO have been working together during recent protests, but these law enforcement agencies are run differently.
The police chief is appointed by the police commissioner, while the sheriff is elected.
Deputies do go on patrol and make arrests, but they also run the jail. The county also funds the district attorney's office and a great deal of health and social services.
Those reimagining 21st century policing want to see some policing jobs go instead to social service agencies to help the homeless, drug-addicted and the mentally ill.
Both the city and county are looking at ways to make these law enforcement agencies more responsive to the current push for racial justice.
Now some think it might be the right time to join forces.
"It's coming up now again, in large part, in response to the movement for racial justice and the protest movement around policing and public safety, and it needs to be grounded again in what we’re trying to achieve," said Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal.
Commissioner Jayapal says she wants to look at the possibility of merging the two agencies in terms of police accountability, the culture changes in society, and she asks will one force instead of two be able to effectively handle public safety crime and violence.
It's not clear if a merger would save money or not, but if it does, Commissioner Jayapal says she wants the cost savings to go to social services.
Of course, even if it's decided a merger would be a good thing, there are a lot of mechanics to consider.
FOX 12 reached out to both the police bureau and the sheriff's office for comment. The bureau has not yet responded, but the sheriff's office sent a statement saying: "Currently, our primary focus at the Sheriff’s Office is ensuring a safe and secure elections process. A merge of Portland metro police agencies or city contract for services are very complex ideas, and warrant further discussion at a later time.”
