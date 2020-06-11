PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - City Commissioners voted Thursday on several budget amendments that will reduce funding for the Portland Police Bureau.
The budget vote comes after two weeks of protests calling for police reform after the death of George Floyd.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who introduced four of the budget amendments, said they amount to about a $16 million reduction for the bureau, and the elimination of 107 full time equivalent positions.
"I never started with a number in mind," Hardesty said. "What I started with was what are the programs that I already know have racially disparate outcomes and those are the programs I was committed to cutting."
As part of the reductions, the city will eliminate the Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team, SERT Team, and transit officers.
Hardesty said the funding would be re-allocated to community-based programs as well as $4.8 million that will go to fund Portland Street Response, a program launched by Hardesty that features an EMT and social worker responding to people dealing with mental health issues or houselessness.
Commissioners also approved ending the bureau's School Resource Officer program and removing $2 million in funding for the bureau through the city's Cannabis Tax Revenues.
(3) comments
I'm not sure that we've ever had such a creature on the City Council before... one that sees absolutely everything through the concept of race, only.
If I was inclined to criminal activity, I know where I’d go.
Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team, SERT Team, and transit officers.
Eliminated because they arrest black criminals, can't have that.
