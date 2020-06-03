PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Representatives from the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue answered questions on Wednesday about how they respond to protests like the ones happening right now in response to George Floyd’s death.
Franz Schoening, a PPB lieutenant, showed FOX 12 the gear he carries, from protective equipment to crowd control.
Schoening said that when police need to disperse a crowd, the first thing they try is communication. In the chaos of a protest, however, he says people don’t always hear the sound truck.
“If the communication doesn't work and we continue to see that behavior, then we have to consider the alternatives ... the alternative is physical force,” Schoening said.
Schoening said the majority of protesters over the past six nights have been peaceful. There is a small group that causes trouble, he says, despite organizers’ efforts to keep things under control.
“They're doing the best they can to try to get the rest of the crowd - that small group who want to just fight with the police and destroy things - they're trying to get them to change their behavior and they can't,” Schoening said. “And when we try to change their behavior, we get other community members who, unfortunately, get caught up in the mix.”
FOX 12 also spoke with a medic with Portland Fire & Rescue. He said there are medics embedded throughout the crowd, looking for injured people, and that they wear gray uniforms with “medic” printed on the back.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.