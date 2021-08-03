PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported that black community members are being hospitalized for COVID-19 at much higher rates than their white counterparts are and health officials said they’re working to fix this discrepancy. COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Oregon and unfortunately, it’s the most vulnerable, particularly those in the BIPOC community, that are more likely to end up in the hospital.
“It’s spreading like wildfire and those that are not vaccinated, i.e. black folks, Hispanic folks, are seeing much higher hospitalization rates,” Dr. Bukhosi Dube, Public Health Physician & Senior Health Advisor with OHA, said. Dube said that those in the black community, not just in the Portland area, but across the country are being hospitalized at a rate 5.5 times higher than white people.
“Black folks have not been vaccinated at the same rates as white folks as the state as a whole is about at 73 or so percent for the entire states whereas the black folks, the black community is still in the 40s, 46, 47,” he said.
So what’s behind the discrepancy?
“We look at just not trusting the system because of systemic racism and continued systems that continue to oppress communities of color within the state, within the country,” Dube said. “Also people not comfortable seeking care early on when the disease hasn’t progressed when they can still be managed.” Dube said to close the gap it starts with building trust within the community.
“If we don’t act in ways that show that these are priorities then we will not build that trust that enables people to step up and come in and get vaccinated“ he said. “We need to act in ways that shows these communities that we truly care about them.” Dube said they’re working with community based, organizations, churches, food banks and going door to door.
“Showing them that their questions are not going to be dismissed, that their concerns are not going to be dismissed that their concerns are going to be heard and taken seriously,” he said. The outreach is crucial he said because the Delta Variant has changed the game of the pandemic and hospitals are filling up quickly. OHA reported that 379 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 a number that has been steadily increasing.
“Some hospitals are now in divert meaning that they are so full that they can’t take in new patients,” he said. “You may end up being in an ambulance much longer or being shifted to other hospitals where they have space.”
Are we to assume the virus is racist???
