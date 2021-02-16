Communities showing support for power crews

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Many local cities and towns are now entering their fourth night in the dark.
As line workers continue to work around the clock to restore power, people and businesses in those communities are doing what they can to show support.
Linda Sisemore is still reeling from the damage in her yard from the ice and snow.
“I don't have a single tree in my yard right now that doesn't have some sort of damage,” Sisemore said.
This historic storm knocked out power to the town of Aumsville Friday morning. Sisemore’s phone service has been out since midnight Saturday.
“We have no cell service. I can't call, I can't text,” Sisemore said.
The days are now warmer, but the nights are still bitter cold.
“I'm freezing, but we have four dogs and four cats so we can't just pack up and go into town and expect somebody with power to take care of us and four dogs and four cats,” she said.
Sisemore is hunkering down and preparing for another couple of nights in the dark as local companies are doing their best to show their support.
Mindy Kaur owns The Donut Hole in Stayton. They have been doing their part to bring a smile to the faces of those working on the front lines of this storm.
“Small communities are great about helping each other. Especially after the wildfires, we have learned how to be there for each other,” Kaur said.
Their power is back on and they've been getting to work, delivering free coffee and donuts to policemen, firemen, and line crews in the area.
“Tomorrow we're going to be meeting a Pacific Power crew in Albany and feeding 150 linemen donuts to try and cheer them up and keep their spirits up,” Kaur said.
This has not been an easy year for this area, which was hit by wildfires just a few months ago.
“It's hard because a lot of these people, all of their money has been used up trying to rebuild from the fire, so they don't have those reserves,” Kaur said. That extra food and the freezers are gone.”
Slowly, lights are coming back on. For those who live in the hardest hit areas, it can’t happen soon enough. Power crews are making progress, but there is so much damage that it will likely be several more days before everyone is back on.
(2) comments
I went out and banged pots together for the power crews.
There was nothing "historic" about the storm. It's winter, it's called weather.
We've gotten to where people being unprepared for weather happenings is near disaster. Be prepared people. Have some food storage, get a generator, have chains in your vehicle. You know, things you're supposed to do as a grown up living in a state where we can go from ice storms to 70 degrees in a week.
