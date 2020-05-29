Community breaks ground on park bearing name of fallen Oregon City hero

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Members of the Oregon City community broke ground Friday on a park dedicated to a local hero.
The Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Park is named after a Navy Seal killed in the line of duty in 2012. Woods was a wrestler at Oregon City High School and graduated in 1989.
The park will feature nine acres of pathways, benches, and even an off-leash dog area. The space was made possible through the work of several community leaders.
Woods’ mom says she is overwhelmed by the show of support.
“How wonderful, and loving, and sweet and kind, and how much they respect my son for his sacrifice,” Cheryl Bennett said.
The first part of the park should be open to the public this fall. There are also plans in the works for a possible skate park and pickle ball courts.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
