Community-built skatepark fights to get recognized by city of Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A petition is gaining traction online to get a community-built skatepark recognized by the city of Portland.
It's called Feral Cat Cove, located in the Lents neighborhood.
Alex Janega, who started this petition, says this skate park at the corner Southeast 100th Avenue and Duke used to be a site for homeless camping, drugs and trash.
But now it's a community gathering place.
Janega owns a contracting company and says he's helped expand this skatepark, and kids have helped with the build. He says the community is concerned the city is going to demolish the skate park.
"There's really not that going on anymore," Janega said. "We've created a safe, inclusive space for the community and young children and the youth to come exercise, learn practical life skills."
Portland Parks and Recreation tells FOX 12 there's no permit issued for this park, but it hasn't issued any notices that it will be demolished.
The city is working to assess potential next steps.
This is in Lents so it isn't safe. Also, this looks terrible.
