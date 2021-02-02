Community calls on city leaders to answer calls for action as gun violence continues

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- City leaders remain silent on how Portland stops the increase in gun violence.
This comes as communities hit the hardest are asking for help and solutions from city leaders.
For Makayla Jackson and Tina Semko, fear is their reality.
"There's people that've had gunshots go through their windows or right through their walls and hit them in the back or the leg," Jackson said.
"I think it becomes a reality when you recognize that my 8-year-old says I think I heard another gunshot," Semko said.
The two say they hear shootings almost every night.
They live only a couple of minutes from each other in the Hazelwood and Centennial neighborhoods.
"We are failing as a community of villagers that are supposed to be raising our children safely," Semko said.
The Portland Police Bureau reports it's responded to more than 100 shootings so far this year.
FOX 12 reached out to city leaders on how the city combats gun violence, but has received no response from the Council of Commissioners.
FOX 12 has reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler's office three times on this issue and received no response.
The Portland Police Bureau said Chief Chuck Lovell was not available for an interview Tuesday.
This lack of response has some neighbors frustrated.
"They have to realize that in this democracy, they work for us," Hazelwood neighbor Randy Philbrick said.
Philbrick is now pushing for a community coalition.
"Moms, dads, uncles, grandmas," Philbrick said. "Anybody who is interested in helping their community, ideally I'd love to get a liaison from the Portland Police Bureau."
Philbrick wants to see the Gun Violence Reduction Team, which was disbanded last summer, reinstated to stop gun violence.
The community is now loud and clear, hoping city leaders will step up with a solution.
"Clearly I believe that the PPB has a lot of internal changes that we need to do," Semko said. "But we cut this team without some kind of plan."
