JEFFERSON, OR (KPTV) - A local community stepped up on Saturday to make sure a girl had a birthday she will remember.
People in the town of Jefferson located south of Salem helped celebrate 8-year-old Meeya’s birthday by holding a parade.
The Jefferson Fire District led the parade then friends and community members drove by with signs, music and balloons.
Meeya's mom said it was difficult to keep the secret but was thankful to those that took part.
"It was really exciting because I didn't know it was going to happen. Because I thought everyone was at home. I didn't know they were going to do this, Meeya’s mom said.
The fire department even stopped back by to give her a helmet and sticker and let her check out the fire truck.
Meeya said she really enjoyed seeing all the tools and hoses they use.
