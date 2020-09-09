TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The community of Tillamook is coming together to help people who have been forced to evacuate from their homes or farms because of the Pike Fire.
McKenzye Anker spoke with FOX 12 about opening up her farm to people in the area. She said she made a pot of spaghetti and welcomed anyone who needed a place to sleep. She said she also has barns for animals.
Anker said reservations are not necessary, and that people can just show up at her home next to Tillamook High School, as she has plenty of room.
She said she's already been hearing stories from some of her neighbors about some tough decisions they've had to make.
"I have a first responder family staying the night with us, their dog is staying with us, and a goldfish," Anker said. "We've had to have a friend who just had to let her pigs go, police officers told her they're going to end up losing their house, and so they had to let go some of their farm animals, she ended up losing one of her dogs."
Anker said the community Facebook page has been a good way to keep track of what's happening there and for people to step up to offer help.
Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation notices have been issued for people living in the following areas:
- Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road
- Baseline Road to Bewley Road
- Bewley Road to Vaughn Road
- Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road
- Including Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, Seattle Road east of Bewley Road, western Nobel Springs and Pike Road. Kilchis Park is also being evacuated.
