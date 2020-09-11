Community comes together as Sandy sees Level 2 evacuations: 'People need each other'

SANDY, OR (KPTV) - While Sandy is in Level 2 evacuation, several organizations in the area have come together to help anyone who needs food or supplies.
FOX 12 on Friday visited a relief station for community members at the Les Schwab off Highway 26. The station had food and toiletries for anyone to come pick up if needed.
The relief station is the result of a partnership between community members, local nonprofit Helping Hands, and Les Schwab, as well as other organizations who have donated food and supplies.
Organizers say it doesn't matter the situation - anyone is welcome to come by if they need a meal or supplies. One organizer said this is emotional to be a part of.
"In times of need, people need each other," Machel Heldstab with Helping Hands said. "It doesn't matter your background, when fires and things like this happen, you need someone to help you, so here we are."
Bill Tester, a manager with Les Schwab, said they are happy to give back.
"First and foremost, we wouldn't be here without the community, so to have an opportunity to give back that's what it's honestly all about," Tester said.
FOX 12 also spoke with a woman from Sandy who said she was just driving by when saw the relief station and decided to stop in to pick up food and supplies for her family and neighbor.
"She can't get out so, you know, if I can deliver this to her and it's helpful to her, that'd be great," Anne Ruhl, a Sandy resident, said. "The donations here are awesome, seeing the community pull together is great. It's just a good community to be from."
Ruhl said she is prepared and packed and ready to go in case her family needs to evacuate.
Right now, the station off Highway 22 will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers plan on running the station through the week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.