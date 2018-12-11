VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A real-life Grinch stole bikes from a Vancouver group that planned to donate them to local kids in need. However, the community didn't let the theft diminish the holiday spirit.
Police say someone broke into a trailer full of brand new bikes and helmets on Dec. 4 and took around 16 bikes from Waste Connections of Washington.
Waste Connection of Washington had raised more than $55,000 to buy the bikes and helmets for kids in Clark County.
After hearing about what happened, the Vancouver community came through in a huge way: donating 200 bikes to the "Christmas Promise" drive.
Those bikes were delivered Tuesday morning alongside Vancouver police and Santa Claus himself.
"From heartbreak to overwhelming generosity, it's been incredible," said Cyndi Holloway with Waste Connections of Washington. "It just brings happy and joy to these families that were worried about what they are going to get their kids or what's going under the Christmas tree, and the fact that we can provide a brand new, shiny bicycle, bring smile and twinkle, means everything to us."
Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible for stealing the bikes.
Anyone with information about the theft should call Vancouver police.
