BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Following a deadly stabbing and robbery at a Wells Fargo in Beaverton last week, some community members are stepping up to help the victims and their families.
Jay Bowen lives not far from the shopping center in the Murrayhill neighborhood, where police say a 20-year-old man robbed the Wells Fargo, stabbing two women in the process and killing one of them. Later, police say that man, 20-year-old Salvador Martinez-Romero, stabbed two more people while trying to get away.
"I was actually really nervous, and it just kind of made me a little scared because we live right there," Bowen said.
Bowen says her family goes to that shopping area frequently and her kids run freely there. She would never have expected that kind of violence in the Murrayhill neigborhood.
She wanted to do something in the wake of what happened that day.
"We want to help as much as we can, whether it be by money donations or food or anything that we can do for them, because it is a tough time, especially during the holidays," Bowen said.
Bowen has launched a Gofundme page with other community members to help the families in any way they can this holiday season.
She says she doesn't know the people impacted personally but she says there are community members who do and can connect her to give those victims and their families the donation funds.
If you'd like to donate, here's a link to the GoFundMe page.
Today, following a deadly stabbing and robbery at a Wells Fargo in Beaverton last week, I’m talking with one woman who wants to help those families as community support continues for those impacted - full story at 5 p.m. on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ocU5DiUFg6— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) December 23, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.