WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - As PGE continues to work to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people, those in care facilities have been facing an even more challenging situation.
The French Prairie Nursing and Rehabilitation had its power knocked out because of the ice storm, and it's backup generator kicked in, but it wasn't enough.
"When I entered the building, I could just tell that it wasn't warm enough," Karla Hunt, the administrator, said.
She called the corporate office for help, and they happened to have an extra generator in Eugene that wasn't being used.
"My boss, he got his truck and went and got it he secured an electrician," she said. "Within probably three hours, we had full power and more heat."
However, that wasn't the end of their problems. It takes more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel to run the generator, and they ran out. Fortunately, Bauman's Farm intervened.
"They sent over Ryan and made three trips and filled our generator again," Hunt said. "They even brought bakery products that they had that they couldn't sell in the store. So they brought us treats too."
Again, they ran out of fuel because of the freezing temperatures, but this time it was the city of Woodburn who made the delivery.
"The thing that amazes me most is they all have families, they all have challenges, I mean everyone. Woodburn was completely out of power," she said. "And yet you know farmers stepped up, and provided resources, the city, the mayor checked on us, the city manager called every day."
Even when the worst happens, it can bring out the best in people.
"They didn't need to come to help us, and they didn't even want to be paid for it," Hunt said. "They just said this is what we do, we love our people, and we love our community."
