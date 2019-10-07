Community forum discusses fuel tank risks during Cascadia earthquake

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – How safe are our fuel tanks when the next “Big One” strikes? That was the major question during a packed Multnomah County Commissioners community forum Monday night.
90 percent of Oregon’s liquid fuel passes through an energy hub in northwest Portland, stretching six miles between Highway 30 and the Willamette River.
But recent mapping shows the soil underneath it will likely liquefy during a major earthquake – potentially causing the tanks to buckle and release fuel into the river.
Those FOX 12 spoke with believe it should be up to the fossil fuel companies to address this potential danger, not the taxpayers.
“They need to go in and make sure they have the regulations in place to additional stability into the soil,” said Ed Gibson, who lives on Sauvie Island.
Monica Fetzer, who lives on the Willamette River, said, “We’re terrified of what’s going to happen to all the materials coming out of there. We are on a floating home, two miles downriver… I would love for the owners of these tank farms to do some safety planning of their own, some mitigation.”
The city and Multnomah County are currently weighing several different strategies to deal with the issue, including requiring seismic retrofitting of the fuel tanks.
Another community forum is planned for next week.
