VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening of Vancouver's community gardens by 10 days this year. Tuesday was the first day gardeners could get their hands dirty.
The pandemic means the gardens had to be reconfigured and aisles widened to make sure there was enough space for physical distancing.
Tom Dollemore got to his plot first thing Tuesday morning.
This is Dollemore's eighth year at the community garden in northeast Vancouver - one of five community gardens run by city parks.
"They did do a very nice job of laying it out and tilling it this year," Dollemore told FOX 12.
Dollemore was planting 24 tomato plants.
"A lot of this will be put in the freezer and we'll use it through the year," Dollemore explained.
Community gardens were started as a way for people without land to grow their own healthy food.
"I plant cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots," said Nadia, community gardener in Vancouver.
For people like Nadia, who is from Ukraine, the gardens fill a real need for fresh fruits and vegetables - much cheaper than what is at the grocery store.
The gardens also bring joy to those who like the physical work.
Dollemore told FOX 12 he gets a lot out of the community gardening experience, including community.
"Here, it's a very international mix. And you get to see people from southeast Asia, you get to see folks from Russia. You get to see how they do their thing and it's educational," said Dollemore. "It's fun and you get to be involved in the broad community."
The garden plots this year are just for returning gardeners.
Vancouver Parks said they were not able to register new gardeners because of temporary lay-offs in the department due to the pandemic.
Vancouver Parks reminds gardeners to take all the usual precautions: don't go to the gardens if you're sick, maintain physical distancing, limit interactions, and be sure to wash your hands when you get home and any produce you bring with you.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
