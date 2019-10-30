PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 2,000 people came together to remember Owen Klinger during a funeral Mass at the University of Portland.
The funeral Mass was held inside the Chiles Center on campus - that's where the community came together to celebrate Owen's life.
Owen's parents, Mary and Dustin Klinger, spoke before the funeral Mass and shared some of their favorite memories of him.
"We remember his kindness and empathy for others. We loved the way he gathered his friends together," said Mary.
Hundreds of family members, friends, students and community members are filling @UPortland’s Chiles Center this morning to celebrate Owen Klinger’s life. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/34tBJ0R3u7— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 30, 2019
Mary shared what she'll miss most about her son as more than 1,800 people gathered on campus to remember him.
"We're amazed by how many people Owen's life has touched," Mary said.
Owen was a freshman at the University of Portland and went missing on Oct. 6.
After weeks of searching for him, police discovered the 18-year-old's body in the Willamette River last week near the St. Johns Bridge.
"We don't know how or why we lost our son, and knowing won't bring him back. All we know is that he was fiercely loved by all of us, and that we dearly miss him now," said Dustin.
Mary and Dustin say he brought so much laughter and joy to their lives - memories they say they will always be grateful for and never forget.
"He will always be with us, and we thank you for remembering Owen too," said Mary.
Owen's family has set up a scholarship at the University of Portland in Owen's memory to celebrate his generous heart and caring spirit: giving.up.edu/Owen
Today, a final goodbye to Owen Klinger.Friends and family are gathered at the Chiles Center at @UPortland to remember the 18yo freshman student who died earlier this month.A scholarship has been established in his memory at https://t.co/zEbTVe2cpn.@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hugSbtpsWO— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) October 30, 2019
