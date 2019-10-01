COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Friends, family and community members gathered in Longview Tuesday to honor the life of a fallen firefighter.
Battalion Chief Mike Zainfeld took his own life last month after battling a job-related injury. There was a procession that went from the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue station to the Newlife Fellowship Church, where his memorial took place.
Many people who didn’t know Zainfeld attended the memorial to pay their respects and honor the important work firefighters do.
“They do a lot, they do a great service,” John Potter, a Longview resident, said. “They deal with some of the worst in this area, and to have them pass, it’s very sad.”
Zainfeld’s family released a statement calling for a different outlook on mental health in first responders.
“Until mental health is viewed the same as any physical injury, we will continue to lose our heroes,” the statement said, in part. “We must grow.”
Zainfeld was a 20-year professional veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and two teenage boys.
For resources on mental wellness, visit kptv.com/bettertogether.
