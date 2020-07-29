Community gathers to show support as BLM flag waves at Gresham City Hall

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham City Hall is now flying a Black Lives Matter flag, and several community members gathered on Wednesday to show their support for the movement.
The show of support comes a day after the appointment of Vincent Jones-Dixon as Gresham's first Black city council member.
Councillor Eddy Morales says the BLM flag sends an important message, but they also want to make more substantial reforms.
"It's a nod to our black community members, that we see them, that their lives matter, and that we are committed to not just doing performative acts like that, but to topple systemic racism, sexism, homophobia, and ableism," Morales said.
A group of about a dozen Multnomah County republicans also gathered to protest the flag, but the two demonstrations remained peaceful.
