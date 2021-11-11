VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Local advocacy groups in Washington are calling for a federal investigation into the Vancouver Police Department and Clark County Sheriff's Office, accusing the agencies of discriminatory policing against people of color, people experiencing homelessness and those with mental health issues.

The NAACP of Vancouver and the ACLU of Washington, along with 21 other organizations, sent a letter to the Department of Justice on Wednesday asking for an investigation into the agencies' "excessive force and disparate treatment" of certain minority groups.

The groups specifically point to eight deadly officer-involved shooting cases from February of 2019 to October of 2021. According to the ACLU, those eight shootings are the largest concentration of police killings across the state since the end of 2018.

"What we have seen stands out," said Enoka Herat, ACLU of Washington Police Practices and Immigration Counsel.

In a news conference held virtually on Wednesday, Herat said VPD, CCSO and the joint agency drug task force have established a pattern of racial disparity that has not been changed despite local efforts. In the letter to the DOJ, the ACLU said "Both the city of Vancouver and Clark County have very small Black populations at around 2% each (2.3% in Vancouver and 2.4% in Clark County). Yet three of the eight people recently killed in Clark County were Black, and two were Pacific Islanders – representing 62.5% of the killings."

"In nearly all cases, police justify the use of lethal force with the same narrative- that the person failed to comply," Herat said, "however, many of the cases lack any corroborating evidence from other witnesses- it is simply the word of officers."

The named victims in the letter include Clayton Joseph, Michael Eugene Pierce, Carlos Hunter, William Abbe, Andrew Williams, Kevin Peterson Jr., Jenoah Donald and Kfin Karuo.

Herat also said the agencies show "favoritism" towards known white supremacist extremist groups, saying law enforcement did not intervene when white supremacists harassed and attacked mourning family members gathered for Peterson's vigil.

Initially, the Clark County Sheriff said Peterson fired his gun at deputies while running from them. An independent investigation later found no evidence that Peterson fired any shots at law enforcement.

An external prosecutor's office did find that the deputies' use of force in Peterson's death was justified, saying he pointed a gun at them.

Peterson's father spoke at the news conference, talking about the pain of watching his granddaughter grow up without her dad.

"I shouldn't have to go through that, no family should," Kevin Peterson Sr. said.

The Vancouver Police Department released a statement about the ACLU's letter, saying it "recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone," going on to say "The Vancouver Police Department is fully prepared to cooperate with any inquiry or investigation that may stem from this letter."

VPD also pointed to its work with the Community Task Force on Policing over the last year, implementing recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum's use of force report, which was published in 2019.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office also sent a statement, referring to its national accreditation and that the office is "dedicated to the citizens of Clark County and transparency of the organization."