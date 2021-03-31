PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the violence continues, the conversations intensify.
The city of Portland is now close to 250 shooting calls so far in 2021-- more than double what the city saw for the first three months of 2020.
The latest attacks include a deadly shooting in the Kenton neighborhood early Wednesday morning that killed a man, and a shooting near Northeast 131st Place and Northeast Glisan Street Tuesday night that sent a person to the hospital. Police say after a pursuit and failed negotiations, the suspect died by suicide.
A couple days earlier, on Sunday morning, police found a person who was shot and killed in a wooded area of Southwest Portland.
"If we leave things the way they are, people will continue to die," Pastor J. W. Matt Hennessee of Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church told FOX 12.
The rise in violence has spurred more community outreach efforts, including Bullet-Free Weekend events.
Hennessee says a lot of work and brainstorming is going on in virtual meetings and townhalls across the city.
"Every day I'm in meetings," Hennessee said.
Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church is in the Eliot Neighborhood of Northeast Portland. The area has seen its fair share of violence in the last few months, including a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month near Dawson Park. It was 2:30 in the afternoon.
"This past year it's totally gone in the other direction, we've got daytime shootings again, it's just really unpredictable and it's hard to use the park, to feel comfortable being out," a neighbor close to Dawson Park told FOX 12.
The neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said she and her daughter are well-rehearsed on what to do when shots ring out.
"My daughter, she does know to hit the ground- it's very quick," the neighbor said, "as soon as we hear it, hit the ground."
Those aren't the life lessons Hennessee says he wants younger generations to grow up with.
As the chair of Inter-Faith Peace and Action Collaborative, Hennessee- along with other outreach group leaders- is pressing the city for change. Earlier in March, IPAC brought a proposal to the city council to reestablish a uniformed violence prevention team with PPB and invest in community resources and events.
"There's an awful lot that has happened while the weather's cold, the weather's about to warm up, and we need to have activities for people to go to," Hennessee said.
Shortly after the IPAC proposal, Mayor Ted Wheeler indicated he's on board, and asked for council members to approve $2 million to help stem gun violence.
According to Hennessee, the ball is now in city council's court.
"They need to make a decision and they need to make it soon, otherwise we're just talking about more death and we're talking about more shots fired," Hennessee said.
Back in February, the Portland Police Bureau announced the formation of the enhanced community safety team, but that's designed to tackle gun violence investigations, not community outreach and prevention.
