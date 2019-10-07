WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Rain and animals are having an impact on some smaller vineyards during harvest season.
It’s a rush to the finish for one local winery. Teutonic Wine said that they have been dealing with heavy rain and damage to vines.
Barnaby Tuttle is the owner of Teutonic Wine company, a small-production winery based in southeast Portland.
FOX 12 caught up with him while he was out picking at one of the vineyards he oversees in Wilsonville.
He said it's been a hard season with a lot of bird damage where he said the grapes have been eaten off and rain damage is pushing up their schedule for picking.
They did that with the help of the community by posting on Facebook asking for picking help this weekend.
He said they've picked all of their vineyards within a week which is normally a five-week process.
“This is the most I've ever felt. Typically it's always hard, it's always difficult there's always something that breaks minor disasters but I've never had where it came this consolidated and it's weather it's nature it's something that it's beautiful because it's beyond your control, you don't know. I don't know what's happening tomorrow,” Tuttle said.
Teutonic Wine does said they'll be working to process their grapes for the next several weeks into November.
