CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A new mom from Colton is thanking her community for lending a hand after wildfires broke out in Clackamas County while she was in the hospital with her newborn.
It started with a post to Facebook, asking what the best route to make a run home would be for her new baby’s bassinet.
Rebecca McCoy had just delivered her baby, Indie, at Randall Children's hospital, and she, her boyfriend and their two other boys were staying in a hotel nearby.
While waiting for Indie to be discharged from the NICU, the family was anxiously watching fire updates and worrying their house might burn.
“It was my childhood home since sixth grade," McCoy said. "I helped build it. I helped paint it."
Fortunately, Rebecca McCoy’s home was spared by the fire, but she says her son was born with respiratory issues, and she was concerned about returning home last week with all the smoke.
She knew she’d have to make the trip for some of his belongings—fast. But before she got in the car, she started seeing responses to her Facebook post.
“We were just scrolling through some fire update posts, because we were evacuated, too,” said Jennifer Jakobsen said.
Colton resident Jennifer Jakobsen tells FOX 12 she was compelled to do something far more than just give advice to McCoy on a route home.
“We felt like we really needed to help this mom who was already stressed out, and this new baby,” Jakobsen said. “I know what it’s like to have a kid with breathing issues because my littlest has those and, you know, I couldn’t imagine having to try and clean a bassinet just so he could sleep in something clean.”
The Jakobsens and other community members made sure baby Indie and his brothers had all they needed, buying them toys, a Pack 'n Play, and other items. But it was the earnest act of kindness that touched McCoy most.
“It meant literally everything to my family,” McCoy said. “It got us through one of the hardest times of our lives … and it brought us quite a few tears.”
McCoy says this all came at the end of an incredibly tough stretch.
She was helping her oldest son with online school in a Portland hotel room and recovering from a C-section, all while her new baby was in the NICU. McCoy says she’ll remember the generosity forever.
