VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It's been nearly a week since a Clark County Sheriff's sergeant was shot and killed while conducting surveillance as a narcotics detective.
Thursday night the community came together to honor Sgt. Jeremy Brown and support local law enforcement.
"Look at the community, we care," Triple J Towing tow truck driver, Jake Beals said. "We really really care."
Beals organized the event and says he knew Brown.
"Working with the police and county deputies every day, WSP everything we work with them day in and day out," Beals said. "So you build a rapport with them they become like family."
Beals says he answered some towing calls for Brown. He says the sergeant was funny. He wanted Brown's friends, family and law enforcement partners to know the community is here to help through this tough time.
"People care and we wanted to let them know that we got their backs," Beals said. "We're not going to let them think they're alone through all of this."
Amid somber moments of prayer, some shared admiration and respect for the work Brown did in the community.
"I've had several conversations with Jeremy about his job and his commitment to his community, very impressed with who he was and what he did," Veteran and former Vancouver City Councilor, Larry Smith said.
Smith says he knew Brown and his wife who works for the city.
It was tough for Smith to process the news of Brown's death.
"When I first heard about it I was shocked but then again I wasn't shocked because he was in a very dangerous job," Smith said.
A public memorial for Sgt. Brown is planned for Tuesday at ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.