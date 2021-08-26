PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Community leaders held a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland Thursday to call for an end to the violence in the city.

Pastor Corey Pritchett is one of the organizers of the "Stop the Violence' rally. He says after five people were shot while attending a vigil for another person killed in Old Town on Sunday he felt called to push for change in the city.

The Portland Police Bureau has responded to 800 shootings so far this year, with over 250 gunfire-related injuries. This comes after a record-breaking year in 2020 with a total of 891 shootings.

The rally Thursday is part of the community's Social Services Fair, which is being host by Better Portland and Worldwide Deliverance Church. Pritchett believes mental health is a contributing factor to the rise in violence happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes the campaign - specifically - can combat those issues through consistent outreach within the community.

"One of the big differences is our Better Portland campaign is a one-year campaign. This is not a one and done, we're not here just to do a rally and go home," Pritchett said. "We are partnering with different nonprofits and different community organizations, and we're going to be having outreach. We're planning on coming back in October and December. It encourages a lot of fear in our community, we want people to know that if we stand together, we can make a change."

In addition to calling for a stop to the violence in Portland, organizers also called for community members to get vaccinated as Oregon reaches record highs in COVID-19 case number and hospitalizations.