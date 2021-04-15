Community leaders call for push to get Latinx communities vaccinated in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Community leaders and health officials are calling on the state and federal health officials to do more to reach the Latinx community with regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.
They say that the rollout of the vaccine has not been equitable in serving the communities that are most affected by the virus. Those community leaders met virtually Thursday to call for an accelerated distribution of the vaccine in Latinx communities.
Those community leaders included groups like Latino Network, who have been doing outreach to get more Latinx people vaccinated.
They are now calling on officials to make a series of changes.
First, they say Oregon needs to recognize its equity problem and commit to a benchmark number of Latino people who will be vaccinated. Second, they want the state and federal government to establish a Spanish language registration hotline. Third, they want the state to partner with community organizations to plan and implement vaccine events for the Latinx community in culturally appropriate locations. Finally, they would like hospitals and health system partners to prioritize equity and outreach with vaccines for BIPOC communities.
One woman who does outreach with Latino Network said many of the organization’s clients are eager to get vaccinated.
“When I make my initial call, the clients are really happy to hear from us. They want to get vaccinated, they’ve been waiting for that opportunity to become available to them. I know a lot of my clients are in multigenerational households, so having the opportunity for everyone in the household unit to get vaccinated at the same time is really important,” said Ana Medina.
The group said there are a lot of misconceptions in the Latinx community about needing insurance or having to pay for the vaccine, which they do not.
Medina said she wants to see these communities prioritized, so they know the vaccine is free and available to them.
The Latino Network adds that most Latinx people do not get to work from home. They say that 82% have essential jobs that require them to go to work, putting them at risk for COVID-19.
