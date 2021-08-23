Community leaders continue work to end violence after 2 shootings in Old Town

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five people were shot in Old Town while attending a vigil for a man who was shot and killed in the same spot that morning.
Monday police identified the man who died as 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr.
Police are investigating both shootings, but did make an arrest in the original shooting. On Monday, 22-year-old Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr. turned himself in to homicide detectives as the suspect.
It was Sunday just before 2 a.m. that Portland Police said officers out on patrol were flagged down for a shooting inside Mingle Lounge in Old Town. Police found Herring had been shot. Paramedics tried to help him, but he died before making it to the hospital.
Then on Sunday around 11 p.m., at a vigil for Herring just outside the lounge, police said five people were shot. They found one victim was hit in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police later learned that four other people went to the hospital in their own cars, also with gunshot wounds, and one of them was seriously hurt while the others should be ok.
All of them are men in their early twenties to early thirties.
Officers found at least 50 rounds were fired at the vigil and they believe there was more than one gun. But again, the witnesses didn’t talk to the cops.
"Our hearts go out to the victims and the people that are suffering out there," Pastor of WorldWide Deliverance Church Corey Pritchett said.
It’s one example of the violence in Portland that he and others are working to put a stop to.
"There’s been a lot of anger we know with COVID and all that’s been going on, there’s a lot of hurting people out there, and that’s why we want to bring love and prayer," he said.
He and others are holding a Better Portland Stop the Violence Rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hoping that those perpetrating violence in Portland will take notice.
"This is our city,” Pritchett said. “We as citizens and the community, we take a stand and we rise up. Things will change. I believe that we can make a difference if we’re not afraid, if we stand."
As far as the Sunday shootings, Portland Police are asking anyone with information on those to come forward, including anyone who was in Mingle Lounge before or when Herring was shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.