Community listening session set as debate continues over police protest text messages

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is hosting a community listening session as the debate continues over text messages between a lieutenant and Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson.
In a statement, Mayor Ted Wheeler had called the texts that reveal tactical information “disturbing” and said it was the first he’d heard of them.
Public records obtained by FOX 12 appear to contradict a portion of the mayor’s claims.
Wheeler ordered an investigation into the matter, but records show the mayor’s office was aware Portland police were in contact with Gibson well before the messages were made public.
Through a public records request, FOX 12 learned the mayor’s senior advisor knew Lt. Jeff Niiya was in contact with Gibson, because he often asked Niiya about those interactions.
In a text message exchange from Nov. 13, 2018, senior advisor Berk Nelson wrote, “Any word on the location of the protest yet? Where PP (Patriot Prayer) is going to locate?”
Niiya responded, “They have a permit for Terry Schrunk on Sat. They say no march, so this should stay on the area of the parks.”
Nelson then asked if Niiya knew what time Gibson would show up.
“What I was trying to figure out is what time he was coming, when he was coming, if he was coming, how many people were coming – just so we could have knowledge of any potential violence that would break out,” Nelson said Thursday.
Nelson said Thursday that Wheeler knew the police bureau was in contact with Gibson and other demonstrators, but he didn’t know the content of the text messages.
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has spoken out about the texts, saying Thursday, “I’ve never seen Portland police escort Black Lives Matter to a bus… I’ve seen that happen directly with Portland police and Patriot Prayer.”
The community listening session is meant to address any concerns with the bureau’s tactics. It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Maranatha Church, 4222 N.E. 12th Ave.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
