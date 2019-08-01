CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are making progress on a wildfire that has been burning in southern Douglas County for over a week.
The Milepost 97 Fire started at around 10 p.m. on July 24 near Canyonville and has since burned 13,070 acres.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is 30 percent contained.
On Thursday, crews will continue to secure and improve lines, while also protecting structures and Interstate 5.
A total of 1,505 fire personnel are working to extinguish the fire.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the estimated cost of the fire to date is $8 million.
Investigators said initial findings indicated that the source of the Milepost 97 Fire was related to an illegal campfire. ODF has confirmed that the fire was “human caused.”
Evacuation notices for the fire can be found on this interactive map.
Officials have planned a community meeting to discuss fire and regional smoke impacts. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Valley High School, located at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass.
Humans have not been the only ones affected by the Milepost 97 Fire. The Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood is taking in more than 60 kittens and cats from Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg.
The move will help free up space and resources at Saving Grace, which is helping animals that have been impacted by the wildfire.
