WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The investigation into how a massive fire started in the Villebois community in Wilsonville Sunday could last until Friday.
Investigators said they are treating the scene off Southwest Collina Lane as a crime scene. They said its a precaution as they look for the cause.
At a community meeting Tuesday night they told a packed gymnasium at Lowrie Primary School at this point in the investigation they haven't found anything indicating a crime.
Folks in the Villabois area have packed a gym to learn more about Sunday nights fire. TVF&R fire chief just addressed the crowd. pic.twitter.com/rcDrgnmvwc— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 3, 2019
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Deric Weiss addressed the crowd. He shared stories of what happened Sunday night as the fire torched a condo complex under construction, cars on the street and surrounding homes.
“There were neighbors that were running to doors, pounding on doors, pounding on garages trying to wake people up.” Weiss said.
He added this fire was rare and all the right conditions at the construction site were there for it to do damage.
“It was a building at its most vulnerable point, under construction, wood, no fire walls, no sprinklers, hardly a roof, no windows necessarily, a big tall pile of wood,” Weiss said.
Miles away from the investigations neighbors gathered at Lux Sucre in Willsonville. The bakery held a fundraiser for those who lost everything.
“Everything in here, proceeds are going, 100-percent, to the people who lost their homes and their cars and everything,” Owner Brandon Walters said.
He said he has friends who live in Villebois community and they felt compelled to help in any way they could. Tuesday night they sold cupcakes and cookies and held a raffle with donated items.
“This was obviously unexpected so we wanted to, we didn’t know it would snowball to this big of a deal but it is awesome,” Weiss said.
Weiss said they made 300 cookies and 300 cupcakes. They say the event raised $8,550 for those affected by the fire.
