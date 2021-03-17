Community members comment on city plan to change codes to address homelessness

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland is considering new zoning rules, which they say would offer greater help to the homeless community in finding more permanent housing.
Wednesday night’s city council meeting was dedicated to discussing the plan and allowing community members to give their input.
The plan is called the Shelter to Housing Continuum and seeks to change some city codes in an effort to help people experiencing homelessness transition into more permanent housing.
“As a region we are building the foundations needed for the human response to safety and stability for those who need it most,” Commissioner Dan Ryan said during the council meeting.
The plan was not brought to a vote, but instead was introduced and discussed by council members.
“It’s about removing barriers to building more facilities managed by public agencies and reliable non-profit partners,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler.
The plan seeks to expand where shelters are allowed without any conditional use and increase the number of shelter beds. It would also expand how long people can stay in shelters. The plan would also facilitate seasonal weather-related facilities to open more quickly and establish day storage and hygiene facilities.
However, one point of the plan has created controversy. It would allow temporary camping for up to 180 days in parks and open spaces.
“The concern that we have as the North Portland parks advisory group is we hear from neighbors is that if 180 days temporary shelters are allowed in parks, parents won’t feel comfortable bringing their children to the playground. Seniors are telling us they won’t feel safe taking a walk. Personally, I feel sad that that’s their response, but that is the response they are telling me and so, I have to respect that that is their real feeling,” said one community member who spoke at the council meeting.
Mayor Wheeler did take time to address concerns that the plan would allow anyone to camp wherever they want.
“This project is not about legalizing unsanctioned camping. I’ve been getting lots and lots of emails and texts from people who think that’s the intention,” he said.
Advocates of the plan say it is an attempt to address an urgent city crisis.
“What these changes to establish are requirements that our houseless population and our neighborhoods are served better,” said one proponent of the plan.
One community member said while it won’t totally solve the problem, they believe it’s a good step.
“As people live and die in all city zones, what this is about is allowing better organization within those zones for hygiene for shelter for life saving communities and villages, so people have better odds for survival,” they said.
The city council says it will take the hours of community input into consideration. The plan is expected to be presented to council for a vote next week.
Maybe we need to go back to poor farms and make them work for their stay, under supervision and be sure the area they live in, is kept clean. So they can work their way back into society.
And ban all toxic waste sites or homeless camps, that anyone else would be fined by the city if it was their property !
A little tough love and the homeless situation would turn around, but no portland has too many poverty pimps for a real solution.
That picture speaks for itself. Prime land in the center of town being used for THAT. This is Portland waving the white flag and surrendering any open public space to vagrants and transients from across the country to come HERE. This policy openly invites more homeless and will change nothing because you cant force people into shelters and shelters usually have rules and these people dont care for rules. Millions upon millions will be wasted instead of being used on things like helping small businesses recover from the ridiculous restrictions they had to deal with.
